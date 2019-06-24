A new opportunity for children in our area — Alabama’s First Class Pre-K Program is expanding. Mobile County Public Schools has seven new classes and the school system is registering students now.
The new classes are at Hutchens Elementary, Dixon Elementary, J.E. Turner Elementary, St. Elmo Elementary, Cora Castlen Elementary, O’Rourke Elementary, and Fonde Elementary Schools.
For more information on registration in the Mobile County Public Schools programs, call Paula Reese at 251-221-5218.
