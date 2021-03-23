MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- The start of a week-long rain event whipped up dangerous conditions for drivers across the Gulf Coast Tuesday afternoon.

The relentless rain made for a soggy day across south Alabama with no signs of stopping any time soon.

Downpours dished out dangerously slick and slippery conditions.

People were stuck in their cars for more than an hour following a crash on the Bayway.

First responders had to squeeze through traffic to get to the scene.

The chaos caused backups for blocks on Government.

At one point I-65 was at a standstill too!

A jackknifed 18-wheeler and multiple cars wrecked just before exit 9.

Traffic was backed up for several miles.

All but one lane were shut down as crews directed traffic around the crash.