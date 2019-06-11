MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- For many former LeFlore students -- high school wouldn't have been the same without Principal Fred Marshall.
"Mr. Marshall was my everything," said Tim Hale, former student.
"He always held us to a high standard," said Melvin Jones, former student.
A long-time educator and coach -- Marshall was principal at LeFlore for 13 years. He passed away Monday and is being remembered for his no-nonsense style and always challenging his students to do the best.
"He really was about bringing the next man up... He was truly what you call a bridge builder. Every opportunity that came about -- Mr. Marshall reached back and grabbed one of his students and pulled them forward and dared them to be leaders," recalled Hale.
It paid off. Both Hale and Jones are educators at Blount High School. Hale an assistant principal and Jones a coach. They both say he was more than a principal and think of him as a "father" figure.
"He just wanted to make sure that we all had the same opportunity and chances he had and when he saw something special in you he really pushed pushed pushed to bring it out," said Jones.
They're now giving their students the "Marshall" treatment -- expecting only the best -- a legacy they learned not so long ago from a man they'll never forget.
"I have a zero tolerance. I expect the best -- you are going to give me your best...And I got that from Mr. Marshall. So the marathon continues with Mr. Marshall," said Hale.
Marshall was 76 years old. Funeral arrangements are still pending.
