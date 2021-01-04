MOBILE, ALA. (WALA)- A beloved pastor, mentor and friend in the Mobile area is the latest victim of COVID-19. Pastor Fred Wolfe died Sunday and since then, so many have offered condolences on social media.
Senior pastor at Luke 4:18 Fellowship, David Bullock said, "For 63 years, Brother Fred continued to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ, even up until this past Sunday before his death."
Wolfe pastored Cottage Hill Baptist Church from 1972 to 1997. He helped create Cottage Hill Christian Academy and Wolfe also started a new church: Luke 4:18 fellowship when he was 70 years old. Pastor Bullock took it over this year.
Bullock said, "I've had the opportunity to really walk with brother Fred for 11 years, but the last five years, was just an incredible time of of him mentoring and discipling me, teaching and growing me as a pastor."
Bullock said it was Wolfe's realness and humility, and how he never pretended to be perfect, that resonated with thousands.
"We're hearing over and over just how he touched so many people's lives and Brother Fred would say that it wasn't him, who touched all their lives, it was the Spirit of God that lived inside," said Bullock.
Funeral arrangements are still being finalized.
