Family and friends of Samuel Wilson III gathered Friday evening in honor and remembrance of the 31-year-old.
Wilson was shot and killed last week after interrupting a car burglary at his home. Investigators said Wilson left his home to head to work to find a gang of gun traffickers shuffling through his wife's car.
Wilson was shot and left for dead. He passed away last Friday.
Dozens gathered to honor his life and call for justice in this heinous crime. His mother and brother even speaking out for the first time. His wife was also there.
"My son mattered, he mattered, not just to me but to many other people. This world has suffered a loss," said Wilson's mother.
It has been a painful week for all of Wilson's loved ones. That pain was shared today.
"Those that did this to him. They didn't just take someone that they saw that they could get something from, they've taken my opportunity to be a grandmother again," his mother said. "They've taken the opportunity that I had to watch my son grow and be productive. He was not just anyone, he was God given and it was not their right to do that."
"They took a good man life. He was a husband son brother nephew. He had a future ahead of him. Died at 31 years old. Short," said Wilson's best friend.
Wilson's brother said, "My brother was a heart. You all aren't wearing Superman for no reason. That's what Spanky was. Spanky would give his shirt to anybody. Spanky was helpful. Spanky was my number 1 fan."
Family members are trying to remember the good times with Wilson, but say it's hard not to think about the cold-blooded killers who did this.
"You think you've gotten away with it so far. I wanna tell you that you took such a great person, we're gonna pursue this relentlessly so you might as well come forth right now," said a cousin of Wilson's.
Now they're calling on the community to help police find those responsible for the crime and bring justice to this tragic story.
"In my heart right now I want to hate them. I want to hate them with everything I have but I can't because I know I don't have hate in me. I have love, just like Spanky," Wilson's brother explained.
"I'm begging please somebody please say something. It's a week today. Exactly one week since he's passed and we're trying to stay strong but we need you all help," his best friend added.
If you know anything, call Mobile police. They are offering a $5,000 reward for anyone with credible information leading to an arrest in this case.
