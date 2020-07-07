On July 7, 1906, baseball legend Satchel Paige was born in Mobile, Alabama.
His remarkable career spanned five decades.
Before MLB was integrated, Paige spent 20 years pitching in the Negro leagues.
He won the World Series with the Cleveland Indians in 1948 as a 42-year-old MLB rookie and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1971.
Paige remains the oldest person to ever play in Major League Baseball. He pitched his final game at 59-years-old for the Kansas City Athletics.
