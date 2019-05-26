MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Tragedy for Auburn this holiday weekend after longtime radio announcer Rod Bramblett and his wife Paula were killed in a car accident.
Auburn fans still in disbelief after hearing the news.
"It's a huge loss... Rod was really know for being a phenomenal sportscaster, especially football and basketball having such a good season... So it's definitely a huge hit and very, very, very sad," said John Roberson, President of Mobile Auburn Club.
53-year-old Bramblett has been the voice for the Auburn Tigers since 2003.
In an interview in 2014, Bramblett told FOX 10 News, "We're supposed to be middle of the road... Auburn fans listen to us because they want the Auburn perspective."
His legendary play by plays delivered with passion and emotion. Fans will never forget 2013's "Prayer in Jordan Hare" against Georgia.
"The Georgia call I remember everything I said... Up until the ball was caught. And I really didn't know what I said and what order until I heard it after the game," recalled Bramblett.
Two weeks later came the "Kick Six" at the Iron Bowl.
"The Alabama game was a little different because you could see that... It was in the blink of an eye. 50, 45... There goes Davis is going to run all the way back. Auburn is going to win the football game!"
Bramblett was scheduled to be in the Port City next month as the moderator for the Mobile Auburn Club's "Ambush Event." They were looking forward to having him.
"Absolutely, he was definitely one of the star attractions of the event... Everyone knows his name and everyone knows his voice. Of course his play calling -- everybody remembers the 'Kick Six' and that definitely engraved his name in the marble. He's going to be remembered for that... And for being a good person and that's what matters most," said Roberson.
The Auburn Athletic community reacting to the news. Head Football Coach Gus Malzahn releasing this statement:
"I'm heartbroken by the loss of Rod Bramblett and his wife Paula. Rod was a true professional and was always a pleasure to work with. He loved Auburn and it showed in his work. As much as he loved Auburn, his family came first and foremost. This is a difficult time and we will continue to pray and offer our support to the Bramblett family, especially their children Shelby and Joshua."
Bruce Pearl, Auburn Men's Basketball Head Coach:
"It won’t be the same without Rod. Ninety minutes before the game and 20 minutes after it, we spent time talking Auburn basketball. He loved Auburn, the student-athletes and the coaches and it showed every time he called a game. As good as he was at what he did, he was a better man. He was kind, considerate and selfless among so many other great qualities. Selfishly, I’ll miss my friend and his wife Paula. I just pray for their family."
Butch Thompson, Auburn Baseball Head Coach:
"I was proud to call Rod and Paula friends. What I think of most...Rod was often proud to say he was from Valley, Ala. He often spoke with pride about his loving wife and amazing children. He and Andy (Burcham) took pride in knowing the best places to eat around the SEC and always had an ‘open invitation’ for the coach. I cannot imagine a man more proud to be the Voice of the Auburn Tigers. Finally, what I BELIEVE the most....Let peace reside with us today knowing that his next broadcast will be in heaven. Eternal rest Rod and Paula Bramblett and thank you for 27 years of telling the story of Auburn Baseball."
The Brambletts are survived by two children -- their daughter Shelby and son Joshua.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.