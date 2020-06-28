BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -- Drivers on the Eastern Shore should expect traffic trouble Monday morning as a big road project takes a step toward completion.
Sunday at 9 p.m., Alabama Department of Transportation crews will close the I-10 exit in Malbis which is being converted to a Diverging Diamond Interchange.
The closure is expected to continue through 5 a.m. Wednesday.
Drivers will not be able to get on or off the interstate, nor will vehicles be allowed to cross the bridge.
Signs in place will take drivers around the closed interchange. Vehicles on the north side will be directed to Highway 31, while drivers on the south side will follow detour signs to Highway 90.
When the interchange reopens on Wednesday, it will become Alabama's first Diverging Diamond Interchange. The configuration is unusual to drivers, but ALDOT said studies show the design is safer and leads to fewer accidents.
