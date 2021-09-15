MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)- As the remnants of Nicholas roll through the port city. Parts of mobile are feeling the effects of the constant rain. A tree fell blocking Terrell Road near Dauphin Island Parkway. No one was hurt, but the tree did damage a power line.

Less than three miles away, water began to cover parts of Clubhouse Road. Some taking it slow. Others rushing through the standing water. It's something that concerned drivers in the area.

"I really would like for people to slow down. You see how wet the road is. It’s not good to drive as fast."

Meanwhile in Midtown. Glenwood Street is covered in water as well. The high water and steady rain causing some concern for business owners in the area.

"Of course rain greatly affects how many people come," said Cameron. "Luckily we are under a covered area so we tend to do better than some others who are doing similar things when they're outside but we will be open rain or shine as always."

Mandi Cameron is also a Midtown resident and knows firsthand what all this rain means.

“I am concerned the streets are going to be even more flooded and I'm especially concerned that I’m going to see that MAWSS sewage overflow sign on my street again," said Cameron.

While this is the beginning of a several-day rain event, everyone is hoping this is the last of the rain for a while.

“I just feel like this is summer’s last gasp," said Cameron. "These hurricanes. These storms. They’re almost over and then we can really get into fall.”