An important day Tuesday for the home of the state's first public school system established here in Mobile back in 1826.
Bids are being taken Tuesday by the Mobile County School System to renovate historic Barton Academy.
Also Tuesday, the Mobile City Council introduced a resolution providing $245,000 to fix up the building.
It will be a magnet school known as "The Barton Academy for Advanced World Studies."
Elizabeth Stevens with the Barton Academy Foundation said, "There would be a heavy emphasis on languages, world culture, world economics which fits in perfectly with downtown businesses."
Total cost of rehabilitation work will be about $11 Million in private and public money.
The school is expected to open next year.
The city council is expected to vote on the resolution next week.
