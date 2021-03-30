PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) -- The Florida Department of Transportation has again pushed back the reopening of the Pensacola Bay Bridge.
According to the latest timeline, repairs are expected to wrap up the week of Memorial Day.
Apparently, an entire trophy piece will need to be demolished and replaced before that can happen.
The bridge has been out of service since Hurricane Sally in September, when loose barges caused significant damage.
