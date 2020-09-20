MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Alabama Congressman Bradley Byrne said President Trump approved a Major Disaster Declaration for the Alabama coast following Hurricane Sally.
Rep. Byrne wrote, "I just learned that President Trump has approved Alabama’s request for a Major Disaster Declaration including Public Assistance and Individual Assistance for coastal Alabama. Thank you Mr. President for your support as we recover and rebuild!"
According to Rep. Byrne's office, those seeking federal assistance with hurricane recovery can apply for aid at http://DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling the registration phone number at 1-800-621-3362 (TTY 800-462-7585).
