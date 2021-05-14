Repairs made to ruptured pipe that spilled millions of gallons of sewage into Perdido Bay

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - A ruptured pipe pouring several million gallons of untreated sewage into Perdido Bay is now fixed, according to the Emerald Coast Utilities Authority (ECUA).

The repair happened around 7:30 p.m. Friday night at the Bayou Marcus Water Reclamation Facility, putting an end to a 20 hour ordeal causing health advisories for a portion of Perdido Bay.

The Florida Department of Health is asking people not to swim in Perdido Bay, south of Bayou Marcus. Since the pipe, which was 30 inches in diameter, ruptured Thursday night, crews worked around the clock to stop the overflow. The ECUA is reporting operations at the Bayou Marcus Reclamation Facility have returned to normal.

In terms of the impact to Baldwin County waters, the Alabama Department of Environmental Management says no public drinking water is affected, though it's monitoring the bacteria levels at the public beach access points to Perdido Bay.