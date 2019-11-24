HAYNEVILLE, Ala. (WALA) -- According to a report by the Montgomery Advertiser, Lowndes County Sheriff John Williams was shot and killed after he asked someone in a pickup to turn down loud music.
The newspaper cited law enforcement sources and an eyewitness in its report.
Sheriff Williams was called to a gas station in Hayneville around 8 p.m. Saturday after the owner of the store reported a large group gathered in the parking lot, the report said. The witness told the Montgomery Advertiser that the sheriff approached a pickup truck that was playing loud music. The witness said that a teenager shot Williams in the head when he asked him why the music was so loud.
Investigators identified the gunman as 18-year-old William Chase Johnson.
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Johnson fled the scene after the shooting but returned to the gas station about three hours later and surrendered.
Johnson is charged with murder. He's being held in the Elmore County Jail without bond.
