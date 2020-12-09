Former Alabama football player and coach Ray Perkins has died, according to published reports. He was 79.
Perkins, who coached at pro and college levels for decades, played as a wide receiver for the University of Alabama and Baltimore Colts. He is best known for replacing the late Paul "Bear" Bryant as head football coach and athletic director at Alabama in 1983, leaving those posts to return to the pros in 1986.
Perkins was head coach for the New York Giants prior to returning to Alabama, and he coached the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Arkansas State University later. He also coached for the Patriots, Browns, and Raiders.
