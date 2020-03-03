Republicans and Democrats heading to primary runoffs in Alabama's First Congressional District

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Republican and Democratic candidates will head to a primary runoff in Alabama's First Congressional District.
The candidates are seeking the office currently held by Rep. Bradley Byrne, who decided to run for Senate and lost in that primary.
On the Republican side, Mobile County Commissioner Jerry Carl will face former State Senator Bill Hightower. Carl and Hightower were nearly deadlocked in the race, but neither candidate secured enough votes to avoid the runoff. State Rep. Chris Pringle came in third, Wes Lambert came in fourth, and John Castorani came in fifth.
For the Democrats, Kiani Gardner and James Averhart will meet in the runoff. Gardner ended up with a slight edge over Averhart as the two candidates led the field of three with Rick Collins coming in third place.
The runoff election will be on Tuesday, March 31.
