MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A reputed drug kingpin pleaded guilty Thursday to a federal escape charge stemming from an incident at the Clarke County Jail earlier this year.

Prosecutors have agreed to seek a prison term within federal advisory sentencing guidelines for Darrin “DD” Jamark Southall.

Southall, 43, confessed to law enforcement investigators that he escaped and claimed that he had agreed to pay someone in authority at the jail for help, according to the defendant’s written plea agreement.

The U.S. Marshals Service had placed Southall at the jail in Grove Hill in March to await trial on charges that he oversaw a large drug distribution network operating along the Gulf Coast.

At about 5:30 p.m. on March 18, a corrections officer noticed that Southall no longer was in the jail, according to the plea document. Deputy marshals arrived in Clarke County to begin an investigation and help search for Southall.

Clarke County sheriff’s deputes from Atmore, along with trained beagles, trailed Southall for several miles. Southall appeared to be traveling in a circle and ended up in a briar thicket in the woods about two miles from the jail, the plea document states.

Authorities apprehended Southall and transferred him to the Baldwin County Corrections Center in Bay Minette.

The plea comes after Southall previously was set to admit guilt, changed his mind and then decided once again to enter the plea. But court officials postponed the hearing until Thursday because a COVID-19 outbreak in the Baldwin jail prompted officials lock the facility down.

Southall still faces his federal trial on the drug conspiracy charges. That is scheduled for November. In addition, Mobile police have named him a “person of interest” in the deaths of Tony and Leila Lewis, the grandparents of rapper Nahshon “HoneyKomb Brazy” Jones. They died in February when someone fired shots into their Happy Hill Home, causing an explosion that destroyed the home and damaged a neighbor’s house.