A violent night in Mobile Tuesday after police say two people shot each other.
Police say the gun battle happened in Trinity Gardens when one man shot another man and the victim then returned fire, hitting the suspect.
It's a crime that's left many people in the area upset.
Mobile Police say they answered a call about 9:00 Tuesday night of someone shot on second avenue.
They say they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.
O'Jay Stevenson said he heard an argument across the street from his home on 2nd Avenue, and didn't think much about it, until...
Stevenson said, "A few minutes later, I heard about five or six shots. So my first reaction was to kind of just duck, make sure I was all right, make sure my son was all right."
Stevenson said he then came outside to help.
He said, "I saw people on the ground and I saw the people who were trying to rush up there and they were trying to call 911 to get the ambulance here."
Police say the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
They say a suspect came to 2nd Avenue to confront the victim, the suspect pulled a gun and shot the victim, but the victim then pulled a gun and shot the suspect.
Police say the suspect fled trying to get to a hospital, but crashed his vehicle on Stanton Road.
He was taken to the hospital and is believed to have non-life threatening injures.
People in the neighborhood where this all started were surprised by the incident.
One person said, "This is a very nice street with a lot of people that have retired, so we don't have a lot of shooting or anything."
But neighbors here are concerned about gun violence.
We asked another person what he thought about gun violence and he said, "It's just rough, man. It gets rougher by the days."
And Stevenson said, "I'm tired of our young people killing themselves. It don't make any sense."
Police have not released the names of either the suspect or victim.
They say the investigation is continuing.
