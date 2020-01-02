One Mobile city council member is proposing a cut of police and fire services to unincorporated areas of Mobile.
There have been questions about how much money the City of Mobile would save by cutting the services in the 3-mile police jurisdiction.
It's mainly west and south of the city limits.
Council Member Joel Daves is proposing an ordinance,
And reaction is coming in from people possibly affected by the move.
So how much would cutting police and fire protection to the estimated 60,000 to 70,000 people in the Police Jurisdiction save the City of Mobile?
Daves said, "We spend about $26 million a year providing those services. and we collect about $12 million in taxes out in the Police Jurisdiction."
Daves said those are the numbers the Stimpson Administration provides to the state every year.
He said that difference of some $14 million could be used within the city.
Daves said, "We currently have 40 police officers, 40 City of Mobile police officers permanently assigned to the Police Jurisdiction."
But County Commissioner Connie Hudson is questioning whether the savings would be that high, and others are concerned about the impact on residents in the jurisdiction.
Del Sawyer with the West Mobile Annexation Committee said, "My problem with the pull back is there's no solution for the 70,000 people that will be affected. We are strong proponents for annexation still."
People who live in west Mobile are concerned, too.
Carolyn Thompson said, "I don't think they should cut the police jurisdiction. Every community needs the support of the police."
Ajia Johnson said, "The money goes all types of places I know nothing about, but it is kind of disappointing to know it won't go to protecting us, but, what can we do?"
Daves says there's room to talk with county commissioners and others about how their money figures were arrived at, and other steps that can be taken to help affected residents.
He said, "Even if we stop collecting both the sales tax and the business license tax, as long as we pull back, its a $14 million dollar difference."
A city council committee will meet January 14th to discuss the proposed ordinance, the numbers, and possible changes.
