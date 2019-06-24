People angry and upset about controversial comments posted on a Facebook page by the Mobile County Treasurer came to the Mobile County Commission meeting Monday morning wanting action.
And the outrage led to an apology.
It all started with a Facebook comment by County Treasurer Phil Benson, a comment made toward the LGBTQ community.
Seven people spoke before the commission about Benson.
Last week, I asked Benson whether the comment attributed to him was accurate.
My question: "Is the post correct about the 'freaking queers have gotten too much sympathy?' "
Benson said, "I assume that it is. It's been deleted and I don't remember doing it, but I assume that it is okay."
Monday morning, Kimberly McKeand asked at least one of the three commissioners to be a lead sponsor for a non-discrimination ordinance.
She said, "It includes that we won't lose our jobs for being gay, we won't lose our houses because we lose our jobs for being gay, and that we will not be denied public services."
County Commissioner Connie Hudson answered McKeand.
Hudson said, "We don't have the authority to pass an ordinance per se. We are a creature of the Alabama legislature, so, anything that we approve, they have to give us the authority to approve it."
Hudson also said anything they would put in a resolution would mirror what is already in federal non-discrimination laws that the commission follows.
Other people spoke against Benson's reported comments.
Rev. Ellen Sims said, "I'm here to ask Mobile County Treasurer Phil Benson to apologize for his recent verbal abuse directed at thousands of our citizens."
Jeanette Curry said, "It's important to speak out, to let people know that hate speech will not be tolerated."
There was also a person who spoke who said she felt differently than the speakers before her.
Rebecca Hollingsworth said, "I have nothing against the gay community, but why did they have to take all my rights away?"
Monday afternoon, Benson issued an apology on his Facebook page saying, "My personal belief is that while the practice of homosexuality goes against the clear teaching of scripture, I apologize to anyone that I may have offended for my mean-spirited choice of words. Jesus teaches us to love all people, even when we don't agree with their lifestyle."
That Facebook post was not public.
It was visible only to Benson's friends on Facebook.
I spoke with Benson to confirm the apology.
McKeand says the next step is to go before the Mobile City Council Tuesday and try to get the council to pass a non-discrimination ordinance for the city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.