DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA)-- Soon there might not be any way to leave Dauphin Island as the water rises, expected to overtake the causeway sometime overnight.
“All the locals are already up and out, so they’re gone,” said Sharon Dixon.
Although a mandatory evacuation has not been issued, Mayor Jeff Collier is urging people on Dauphin Island to evacuate as Sally moves in, especially those on the west end which is just one of many parts on the barrier island expected to see major flooding.
By Monday afternoon saltwater was already seeping onto the streets.
Sharon Dixon is one of many residents on this side of town, not taking any chances.
“I’m not gonna hang around if it’s coming right to us,” she said.
Some have boarded up their homes, mainly doors and secured their hurricane shutters.
Unlike some residents moving more inland on the island Dixon has packed up her car getting off completely.
“Pretty much just necessities we need. Everything else can stay. It’ll be alright.”
As Sally moves in she’s cutting some plans short.
“Since it is upgraded to a strong 2, possibly 3 we’ve decided to pack up and head into Mobile to try to ride it out,” said Jerry Gunderson who was visiting with a group from up north.
Sally not only wiping out Jerry Gunderson's vacation plans, but making it hard to find a place to stay.
“We had booked a home to go to in Mobile and they just called and said that a tree fell through the house, so right now we’re trying to find other accommodations.”
Even though the causeway and west end are the major trouble areas, Mayor Collier warns that Sally will likely bring flooding to other parts of the island too.
