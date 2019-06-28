MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- A metal roof was ripped off a West Mobile restaurant during Friday afternoon’s downpour.
El Jalapeno Mexican Bar and Grill on Schillinger Road near Old Shell is now temporally closed until they can get the roof fixed up.
“All of a sudden we hear a big boom, we looked that way and our roof was flying off the restaurant,” said Kimberly Turner, an employee at the restaurant.
Most of the roofing from the restaurant was pulled off during the storm. Some of it ending up on Schillinger Road.
“When we walked outside on the patio I was like ‘Oh my God’ we're fixing to be closed,” Turner said. “It's kind of bad because we are closed and now we can't work.”
That restaurant will be closed for a few days while repairs take place. Nobody was hurt.
