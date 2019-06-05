MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- It was set to be torn down, but a home built in the 1880s is safe. It was moved Wednesday afternoon to preserve it, and the rich, Mobile history it represents.
The house has stood for more than 100 years at the corner of Gayle and Gorgas Streets, in south Mobile.
After hearing the owner wanted to tear it down, "Restore Mobile" stepped in to save it. It's the group's latest project to remove blight in the Port City.
"I see a lot of opportunity... I see beautiful craftmanship," said Sydney Betbeze, Restore Mobile Executive Director. "It's an amazing piece of art -- the house itself and we just feel like it's a great opportunity for this neighborhood and we felt like it was so important for this street to not have it demolished but to come in and renovate it."
Before renovations can begin, the massive two-story house had to be moved. Thankfully they only had to move it one lot over.
"It's a little stressful to watch it move... But it's also exciting," said Betbeze.
Compared to the two-room home across the street, it's one of Restore Mobile's larger projects.
"This house is a little unstable -- we had to take our time," said Joel Reed, Joel Reed House Movers.
Reed and his crew worked through the rain to make the move. He says even though they didn't have far to go -- moving large old homes like this can be tricky.
"It's a big house... a big undertaking. We didn't know if it was going to move or fall down or what," explained Reed.
Betbeze wasted no time discovering hidden treasures once underneath the home. She hit the jackpot in what she believes was probably the junk pile from when the home was built. She was told the man who built the home was shipbuilder's carpenter -- as is evident in the home's custom details.
"I mean you might just pick this up and say nothing big deal... But it's got a nice curve on it, all this scalloping on it. This piece actually matches what is on the front of the house. So I'm glad to get this because we have got lots of missing pieces and I'd never be able to have that remade," explained Betbeze.
Like they've done in the Historic Oakleigh District, Restore Mobile hopes by planting small seeds -- they'll not only get rid of blight but encourage growth.
"We feel like we are on the cusp of being able to make a real big impact in this neighborhood. And we are real excited about it," said Betbeze.
Restore Mobile is a non-profit organization and work with matching funds and grants. They're always looking for help. They have a campaign to help fill the funding gap on the move and foundation work on the Gorgas house. Simply text "savegorgas" to 44321 - you can also click here for more details about the work Restore Mobile does.
