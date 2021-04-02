The Great Red Snapper Count is a $10-million-dollar, multi-year scientific study of red snapper stock in the Gulf of Mexico. It was released by the Harte Research Institute in March 2021 and revealed a huge discrepancy between its findings and the federal government’s estimates. It’s a scientific study like none that have come before. Commissioned by the Harte Research Institute through Texas A & M Corpus Christi, more than 20 scientists from all gulf coast states spent years studying the bottom of the Gulf of Mexico.

“Historically we’ve used what we call this bottom long line view. You go out there and you fish areas. Well, under the Great Red Snapper Count, there was better techniques I believe where there was cameras and acoustical arrays and things where you would literally count fish,” explained Director of Alabama Marine Resources, Scott Bannon.

Previous estimates by federal fisheries had the red snapper population at 36 million while the new study has the count at 110 million. So, how will that affect fishing regulations? The first step in finding out happened this week. The Gulf of Mexico Fisheries Council’s Science and Statistical Committee met and evaluated the new data. They voted Friday, April 2, 2021 on their recommendation for pounds of red snapper to be split between the three sectors: commercial, charter and recreational.

In 2020, the overfishing limit (OLF) number was set at 15.5 million pounds gulf wide. Because of the new data, the recommendation for this year puts that number at 26.6 million pounds. That difference though, doesn’t translate to more allowable catch.

The 2020 Acceptable Biological Catch (ABC) was at 15.1 million pounds but is recommended to only rise slightly in 2021, to 15.4 million pounds, only a difference of 300,000 pounds to be spread between all three sectors.

Captain Tom Ard runs four boats out of Zeke’s Landing and Marina in Orange Beach. He said neither the difference in total count nor the fact that catch limits are staying near the same surprise him.

“No. National Marine Fisheries Service moves really, really slow and they will…they’ll look at that study very thoroughly you know, and it may give us better seasons or more seasons in the future but this year, not really,” Ard said.

Bannon agreed and doesn’t think the committee is giving a fair recommendation to the council.

“I don’t think it’s right. I think there are some problems with the way this came about,” Bannon said. “This will have to be reviewed again at the end of the year because this is only through 2021.”

The Gulf of Mexico Fisheries Council will meet April 12th through the 15th. They will vote on the committee’s recommendations and set federal seasons and quotas for recreational anglers. One that has already been set is the for-hire, or charter sector. Its red snapper season will begin June 1st and run 63 days.