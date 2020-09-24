MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) For families choosing to send their students to face-to-face learning, Mobile County Public School System released updated information on Thursday.
Officials say families with students in multiple grades may choose to send all students back on the date the last student is scheduled to return.
For example, in a family with students in grades 7, 9 and 12, all students may return on the 12th grade date. You are asked to notify your school of your plan.
Students in grades second and up will be required to wear face coverings or masks. Younger students are strongly encouraged to wear masks. Masks cannot contain inappropriate images or words or any political messages.
Officials also say that elementary students will remain in one classroom during the day (except for PE and recess), including during meal times, as much as possible.
They say middle and high school students will change classes, but with protocols to reduce the number of students in the hallways at the same time. Teachers will space seating as far apart as possible.
