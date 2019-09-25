Noah Anthony Daigle was reported missing from his residence in Ponchatoula, Louisiana, at 10:54 pm on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jean shorts and white shoes. According to officials, Daigle is autistic with limited social skills and communication abilities.
The Ponchatoula Police Department has raised the reward for any information that leads to the location of Daigle to $2,500.
Authorities say the 19-year-old left his residence in his mother’s white 2001 Cadillac Eldorado 2-door with a gold grill, bearing Louisiana license plate YTC504.
Mississippi Highway Patrol recovered the vehicle on Interstate 10E near the Mississippi / Alabama state line on Sunday, September 22, 2019. Alabama and Mississippi Highway Patrol have been searching the nearby woods and rest areas, but have not been able to locate Daigle.
Information received indicates Daigle may be in the Grand Bay area, as employees of the Hardee’s stated they have seen a male matching Daigle’s description several times since Friday, September 20, 2019.
We are asking the public to be on the lookout for Noah Daigle. He is a 19 year old autistic male who was last seen leaving home in this white 2001 Cadillac Eldorado. He was wearing blue jean shorts and a black t-shirt.— Grand Bay Fire (@GrandBayFire) September 25, 2019
Please contact 985-386-6548 if you have any info on Noah. pic.twitter.com/lg56l8Xf2z
Anyone having any information as to the whereabouts of Noah Anthony Daigle should immediately contact the Ponchatoula Police Department at 985-386-6548 or call 911.
