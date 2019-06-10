MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste revealed new information about the shooting death of a man who was wounded after interrupting vehicle burglary in West Mobile
Investigators said Samuel Wilson III, 31, was shot around 6 a.m. on Thursday, June 13, at his home on Spring Grove off of Dawes Road. Wilson was on his way to work when he found someone breaking into his car. That burglar then shot Wilson and fled the scene.
The police chief said, "Samuel Wilson III was a husband, he was a son, and he lost his life to a senseless act of violence."
Battiste said detectives have no major leads in the case and are allocating every resource available to find the killer. The department is offering a $5000 reward for credible information leading to the arrest of a suspect.
"The message to this killer is you can run but you can't hide," Battiste said. "To the family of the individual, do your part in making sure you hold your loved one accountable for their actions because if they've done it once and they're backed into a corner for a second time, they'll do it again."
Investigators also released an image from a surveillance camera showing a group wanted for questioning in the case. The chief said these persons of interest are possibly connected to other vehicle burglaries in the area and may not be responsible for Wilson's murder.
Battiste said several handguns have been stolen in burglaries in the Spring Grove and Dominion neighborhoods of West Mobile. The chief is asking victims to report those crimes to officers if they haven't already.
The chief is also is asking people living in the area around the murder to check their surveillance systems and report to police anything captured during the time frame of the vehicle burglary that might be helpful in solving this crime.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 251-208-7211 or send an anonymous tip at https://www.mobilepd.org/crimetip/
