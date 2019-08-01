FOX 10 news did some digging and we've uncovered new details about 21-year-old Xavier Flake.
Flake is accused of shooting 17-year-old TyDarius Jones to death Tuesday evening on Rickarby Street. He's charged with murder.
Flake was arrested early this morning and booked into Metro Jail. Investigators said it was almost 7 in the evening when the shooting happened. Neighbors told us children were still outside playing at the park.
"We were sitting eating dinner and heard all the gunshots, went to the windows and saw people running through my yard and when we went out there he was laying down there," said one neighbor.
This isn't Flake's first run in with the law. Jail records show he's been booked into Metro 7 times since 2016 even though he's only 21.
In February, Flake was arrested and charged with menacing. In court documents, investigators said Flake held a gun to a woman's head last year in October.
In April, Flake was found guilty for that crime and sentenced to 3 months in jail.
Flake will be in court for a bond hearing Friday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.