MPD says one woman was taken for a ride by her friend, literally.

This is 22 year old Tatyana Javery. According to police, Javery picked up her friend to go for a ride back in late January. There were also two guys in the car. After driving around for about an hour the ride turned into a real trip.

Investigators say the car was stopped near Government Street in midtown, and one of the guys got out. He then yanked the victim by her hair out of the car, and onto the street, then proceeded to take her purse. The other guy in the car, kept a gun on the victim as Javery drove off, police said, not even lifting a finger to help.

Take a good look at Tatyana Javery. She's 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 280 pounds. She's charged with 1st degree Robbery because she was a party to the robbery and assault, according to MPD. Investigators also want to talk to her because they want her to give them the names of the guys who assaulted the woan, then stole her purse at gunpoint.

If you've seen Tatyana Javery, or know where she is, contact the FOX10 News Fugitive Files Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211. You don't have to leave your name when you make the call.