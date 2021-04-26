MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- As Mobile Police cracks down on rising catalytic converter thefts across the city, an undercover investigation has led them to multiple businesses apparently driving the problem.

Thieves fueled by greed are targeting catalytic converters an all it takes is a quick cut all for an easy buck.

More than a hundred have been stolen so far this year, a rise that caught MPD’s attention, prompting a three month investigation into who’s driving the thefts across the Port City.

Lt. Chris Levy says it’s a lucrative crime yielding anywhere from $1,200 - $28,000 per ounce for the precious metals.

Their investigation led them to four places across mobile making illegal transactions including: Battery Shop, Alabama Scrap Metal, Nguyen Batteries and Recycling and Jason's Auto Repair.

“Using some undercover operations to go through and complete the illegal sales of these converters at some of these either junk businesses or secondary recyclers,” said Lt. Levy.

So far six people have been arrested.

MPD anticipates more people will be charged soon, hoping to put a stop to the costly crime, causing a big headache for car owners across Mobile.

“Very expensive for them to do the repairs. We’ve found anywhere from $700 to about $4,000 in repair costs for these victims.”

Levy says 138 catalytic converters were recovered during their investigation.

MPD has also found that many of these thieves are targeting vehicles in crowded parking lots.