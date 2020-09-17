Riviera Utilities in Baldwin County has issued a boil water notice to its customers.
The company wrote, "For the health and safety of our residents and out of an abundance of caution, Riviera Utilities has issued a BOIL WATER NOTICE to all customers until Sept. 18 at 5 p.m. This is due to the excessive rain and loss of power from Hurricane Sally."
Those who get their water from Riviera Utilities should boil the water they intend to use for cooking, drinking, washing dishes, and brushing teeth.
