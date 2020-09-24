BALDWIN COUNTRY, Ala. (WALA) - Riviera Utilities has released an update on power restoration in the county.
They say as of 9 a.m., crews have restored power to 90% or 46,500 customers out of the 51,000 we serve.
Officials say, "currently, there are approximately 600 crews assisting in the restoration efforts. Crews are working in every community within our service area and will remain present until power is fully restored."
