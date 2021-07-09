Beginning Wednesday, July 14, 2021 a portion of County Road 65 in Foley will be impassable for six weeks while the bridge over Turkey Branch is repaired. It’s the first of two bridge projects made possible by $1 million in federal grant funding. Baldwin County will have to kick in $500,000.

As Baldwin County continues to grow, the wear and tear on its roads are accelerated. Bridges are impacted the most from this wear. County officials said two are seeing so much of an increase, they’re in need of updating decades ahead of projections.

One is over Wolf Creek on Doc McDuffie Road and the other is over Turkey Branch on County Road 65. Officials said much of the blame is due to heavy truck traffic from two concrete plants and an asphalt company.

“One of them was built in 1997. One of them was built in 2006 and the lifespan of these bridges is typically around fifty to sixty years,” said Baldwin County Engineer, Joey Nunnally. “That’s what we design them for, so we’re actually having to do this work a little premature to the design life-cycle.”

Neither of the bridges have issues with the substructure or pilings and aren’t considered structurally deficient. They did fit a perfect mold for a federal Accelerated Innovation Development grant.

Instead of going with a traditional design, the county will replace the bridge girders with a low-profile, superior design that hasn’t been used in Alabama before. The girders will be joined to the bridge deck using a super strong concrete. This combination will save the county and its residents months of construction and a lot of money.

“We’re going to accelerate the time-frame of construction and lessen the impact to the traveling public and we went from replacing the whole bridge, which would have probably taken about forty weeks to replacing the bridge in six weeks,” Nunnally explained.

That’s because the new girders are being prefabbed and brought in from Mississippi. County Road 65 will be first in line. The road will close next Wednesday as work begins. Traffic will detour around the site by using County Road 26, 12 and Hickory Street.

The one hundred – plus folks who live at Foley Oaks RV Resort nearby will feel those impacts but are grateful for the accelerated pace of the project.

“Any time you can speed the construction process up it helps us get going, you know…back to business as usual, so I think for anybody that uses this road, they’ll appreciate that,” said Foley Oaks co-owner, Wes Darwin.

There are more than 160 bridges in Baldwin County. Of those, only four are considered structurally deficient. That terminology is a bit misleading because It doesn’t mean they’re unsafe to drive over. That number has improved greatly in recent years. Just 15 years ago, Nunnally said there were 25 structurally deficient or weight restricted bridges in the county.