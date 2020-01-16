The city needs to make repairs to the culvert on Hamilton Blvd just west of Rangeline Road, officials say.
Beginning this Friday morning, January 17th at 9 a.m. until Monday afternoon, January 20th, Hamilton Blvd will be closed between Highway 90 & Rangeline Road.
Motorists will be detoured on Theodore Dawes Road/Hamilton Blvd. to southbound US Highway 90, to Bellingrath Road, onto eastbound Laurendine Road and north onto Rangeline Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.