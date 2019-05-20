Road closures and cleanup underway after Hangout Fest 2019 wraps up

The 2019 Hangout Fest is in the books, and crews are working tirelessly to make sure the Gulf Shores beachfront gets back to normal as soon as possible.
Crews were out cleaning up as soon as the festival wrapped up just before midnight Sunday night.
While they’ve made a lot of progress already, there is still plenty of work to go.
Road closures are still in effect through tomorrow in Gulf Shores, with Highway 182 and 59 reopening for a couple of hours this morning to help those cleaning up work a little faster.
While production companies work to break down several of the stages, Alabama Coastal Foundation had several volunteers picking up recyclables, making sure none of it ended up in the gulf each night.
One volunteer tells us he collected roughly 600-800 pounds of recyclables just from one small area when the festival ended last night.
“With all the money coming into Gulf Shores, you have a lot of out of towners who don’t know what happens in our delicate gulf ecosystem,” said Carter Phillips, a volunteer.
Keep in mind, traffic closures in the area will remain in effect until 6 am tomorrow morning.
