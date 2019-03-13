MOBILE, Ala. -- Mobile Fire-Rescue and police responded Wednesday morning to Dauphin Island Parkway where a person was struck by a vehicle.
Mobile police confirmed that a road crew construction worker was killed.
The victim has been identified as 40-year-old Clarence Culbert Crutcher.
This happened shortly before 9 a.m.
Police say the accident happened on Dauphin Island Parkway near Woodawn Drive.
They have not identified the vehicle that struck Crutcher, and only say the investigation is ongoing.
Roger Dixon, the Vice President of John D. Walton Construction Company, said, "Clay Crutcher was a fine gentleman, a hard worker, and a great guy, and doing his job."
The company was doing resurfacing work on the road.
Dixon says, "Traffic control was set up like it was supposed to be."
Dixon says workers are often in danger because drivers either speed or get in the wrong lane.
He cites one particularly dangerous area his crews are working on: Interstate Ten between Carol Plantation Road and McDonald Road.
Dixon said, "I stay awake at night. I got crews working at night on interstate, on Interstate Ten. We've had four collisions into our equipment in the middle of the night. "
Valerie Greenhouse says she was driving past the intersection Wednesday morning and saw police on the scene.
She said, "They have their job to do and it's sad to know they're trying to improve our neighborhood to make it better for us."
Dixon said of Crusher, "My heart goes out to his family and his co-workers and, you know, I just pray for him."
State officials have made efforts to try to improve safety.
Fines are doubled for people driving over the speed limit in construction zones where workers are present.
