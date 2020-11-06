MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Road improvements at the intersection of Rangeline Road and Halls Mill Road are set to begin next week. On Tuesday, Nov. 10, the southbound left turn lane on Rangeline Road will be closed at the intersection of Halls Mill Road.
Traffic approaching from Nevius Road or Highway 90 East should use Lowe’s Drive. Traffic approaching from Highway 90 West should access Halls Mill Road at its intersection with Highway 90.
Left turns will not be permitted southbound on Rangeline Road at Halls Mill Road. All other lanes of traffic at the intersection will be open during this phase of construction, which is expected to take one week.
Additional improvements will be constructed on Halls Mill Road in the subsequent weeks. The overall project is expected to take approximately two months to complete. Motorists are asked to use caution when in the work area and choose an alternate route when possible.
At the completion of the project, additional turn lanes on Halls Mill Road will be constructed in addition to turn movement restrictions at the Rangeline Service Road intersection with Halls Mill Road. The intent of the project is to improve traffic conditions resulting from the increased development in this area.
