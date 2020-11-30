MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man wanted in connection to a road rage incident turned himself in to police on Monday, November 30.
Police identified the suspect as 32-year-old Kendall Ramone Spencer.
According to officials on Saturday, November 21 at approximately 9 a.m., officers responded to the Chevron Gas Station located at 5454 Zeigler Boulevard in reference to an assault involving possible road rage. Officers located the victim suffering from a laceration.
According to police, the victim told officers that he was traveling westbound on Springhill Avenue near PFC John D New when he passed the subject, identified as Kendall Spencer, because he was driving slowly. He said that the subject began to follow him, riding his bumper to the Chevron Station.
Officials say the victim walked inside the station and upon exiting the station, the subject approached him with a handgun, threatened to kill him and then struck him with the gun causing a laceration.
Mobile Fire-Rescue responded to the scene and treated the victim for his injuries. The subject fled the scene prior to police arrival.
Spencer is facing assault 2nd degree charges.
