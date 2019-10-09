BREWTON, Ala. (WALA) -- Police in Brewton are looking for two robbers who held up a package store Tuesday night and then got away from searching police officers and K-9 units.
This happened at about 10 p.m.
According to police, two people entered Brewton Package on South Boulevard and committed a robbery.
Police ask that you look at the accompanying photographs taken from the store surveillance video and take note of the clothing of the suspects.
If you have any information regarding this crime or the possible identity of the suspects, you are asked to contact Brewton Police Department Investigations at 251-809-2804.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.