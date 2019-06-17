MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Police officers are on the scene of a reported robbery early Monday morning on Airport Boulevard in Mobile.
This is the Waffle House restaurant west of Sage Avenue.
The Mobile Police Department responded to the location just after 5 a.m.
FOX10 News is on the scene and will bring you more information when it's available.
Several Waffle House restaurants across the Gulf Coast have been targeted by robbers in recent weeks.
