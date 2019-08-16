A suspect is behind bars after hitting a police officer with a bottle of Bacardi this morning. Mobile Police said he was trying to run from them.
52-year-old Terrance Cooper was originally wanted for a robbery at Target at Bel-Air mall Tuesday. Investigators said Cooper took some things and tried to walk out of the store.
That's when detectives said a Loss Prevention officer tried to stop him. Police said Cooper started to fight with the store associate and threatened to cut him before getting away.
Investigators were able to identify the man as Cooper and got a warrant for his arrest.
Officers spotted him this morning around I-65 and Airport. Detectives said when they tried to confront Cooper he ran away. That's when officers deployed tasers but they didn't work.
Investigators said Cooper kept running until officers got close enough. That's when they said Cooper turned around and swung at the officers hitting one of them with a Bacardi bottle, leading to a physical altercation.
Cooper was arrested and taken into custody. He's charged with robbery 1st, attempting to elude, resisting arrest, public intoxication, and assault 2nd.
Police said Cooper is a familiar face. He's been arrested 38 times in Mobile County since 1992. Many of the charges he faced include theft of property.
