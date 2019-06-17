Mobile Police made an arrest in the armed robbery of a Waffle House Monday morning and a convenience store robbery Sunday morning.
Kayzell Jackson is charged with robbing the Waffle House at 3300 Airport Boulevard on Monday morning and robbing a Circle K at 3251 Dauphin Street on Sunday morning.
The suspect talked to reporters on his way out of police headquarters heading to Metro Jail.
He said, "Only time will tell. Truth will come out here in a little bit."
When asked if he did this, he said, "No, sir."
And when asked if he knew what happened Monday morning, Jackson said "No" and offered this explanation.
He said, "I was jogging. They say I done robbed the place."
Jackson also said he didn't have a gun or even own a gun.
But police tell this story about both robberies.
Sgt. LaDerrick DuBose said, "In both incidents, the male subject went into the location armed with a gun, demanded money from the tellers at both locations, or the cashiers, at the Circle K and then the employees at the Waffle House. He received the money and, on both occasions, fled on foot."
But police say, Monday morning when officers were going to the Waffle House scene, authorities put out a description of the suspect.
Dubose said, "They spotted a subject fitting that description, and, shortly after, attempted to stop him. He tried to flee on foot where they apprehended him."
Police say they arrested Jackson less than a mile from the scene.
Before he got in the police car, Jackson had some parting words.
He said, "I can't say I'm sorry because I haven't done nothing."
When asked if Jackson might be connected to other Waffle House robberies in the area, police said they didn't know right now.
Jail records in Mobile show Jackson's last arrests in 1993 for robbery and burglary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.