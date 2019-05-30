MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A stolen vehicle driven by a robbery suspect led Mobile Police Department officers on a pursuit through Mobile streets before the driver bailed out and led them on a foot pursuit, according to police.
MPD spokesman LaDerrick DuBose provided the following account:
At approximately noon officers spotted a stolen vehicle in the area of Springhill Avenuie that was just used in a robbery of an individual in the area of Sage Street. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle and the driver fled. After a short vehicle pursuit, the driver crashed into a tree on Government Street at South Ann Street and Bradford Avenue, disabling his vehicle. The subject then bailed and fled on foot while leaving the female passenger. After a short foot pursuit the male was apprehended and both he and the female passenger are being detained with charges forthcoming. The subject was armed with a gun during the robbery and officers are continuing to search the area in an attempt to locate the gun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.