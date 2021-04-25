JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. --The man who allegedly held up the Clark Oil gas station near the St. Andrews community Friday morning, April 23, is in the Jackson County Adult Detention Center.
Sheriff Mike Ezell says 32-year old Alfonzo Taylor was seen Friday night at a Biloxi casino wearing the same clothes he had on when he allegedly went into the store with a handgun.
Investigators later arrested him at his Ocean Springs home.
Taylor is charged with armed robbery. He is held without bond, pending an initial court hearing.
Biloxi and Ocean Springs Police assisted in the arrest. The investigation is ongoing and the sheriff says more arrests are possible.
