UDPATE at 1:30 p.m.: Baldwin County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested William Young.
---
EARLIER STORY:
ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) -- Police in Robertsdale say a man who bailed from a stolen truck remains at large and should be considered "armed and dangerous."
Police say William Young is still on the run, and they have obtained warrants on him for two counts of burglary, two counts of motor vehicle theft and four counts of unlawful breaking and entering of a motor vehicle.
Two others have been arrested.
On September 17th 2019 Robertsdale Police Department took several reports for burglaries, vehicle thefts and B&E of vehicles. Through the investigation we were able to obtain video and other evidence relating to these reports. On the evening of September 17th Robertsdale Police conducted a traffic stop on a truck that had been stolen from Practical Pools on Wilter’s Street near the Baldwin Beach Express. During this stop William Young fled on foot and at this time is still at large. Information obtained through the investigation shows that he was armed at the time of the stop and should still be considered armed and dangerous. During the stop two other individuals were taken into custody and have now been charged.
The reports are as follows:
Danny’s Hydraulics: Burglary and Vehicle Theft
Robertsdale High School concessions stand at ball fields: Burglary
Practical Pools: Burglary, vehicle theft x2
Dearborn Construction: burglary
Several reports of vehicle B&E from Sandlewood Apartments, Village Apartments and residents on Florida Street.
The two individuals arrested at the traffic stop and their charges are as follows:
Jakob Tanner Smith, 19 from Seminole is charged with 3 counts of burglary, 2 counts of vehicle theft and 4 counts of unlawful B&E of vehicle.
Daniel Jacob Findley, 19 from Seminole is charged with 3 counts of burglary, 2 counts of motor vehicle theft and 4 counts of unlawful B&E of motor vehicle.
William Young is still at large and Robertsdale Police have obtained warrants on him for 2 counts of burglary, 2 counts of motor vehicle theft and 4 counts of unlawful B&E of motor vehicle.
This case is still under investigation. If anyone has information on the whereabouts of William Young they are asked to contact the Robertsdale Police Department. William Young should be considered armed and dangerous.
