Robertsdale High School honors fallen alumni with "Wall of Honor"

Robertsdale High School is honoring their fallen alumni with a special “Wall of Honor.”
The “Wall of Honor” was donated by the RHS Class of 1961 last school year as a way to pay tribute to their former classmates who sacrificed their lives so we could be free.
Six more names of Robertsdale High School alumni who were killed in active duty have just been added to the plaque, the first thing you see as you walk into the school lobby.
Honoring veterans has always been a major priority for the school, and Navy JROTC Lieutenant Commander Frank Starr says the heroes who walked the halls before them continue to inspire his cadets every day.
“It inspires many of our cadets. Many of our cadets will go on into the military, and this legacy that these names represent and that this plaque represents are part of the topics that we talk about in our class from time to time, about why its important to serve your community,” said Starr.
There are now 23 names on the “Wall of Honor,” and counting.
The school and alumni say they are keeping plenty of room open on the plaque to add more names in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.