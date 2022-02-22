The Robertsdale High School Navy JROTC Color Guard had a huge honor Sunday, February 20, 2022 as it presented the colors at the Daytona 500. FOX Sports carried the race on television. Before the race, the stadium announcer recognized the team to the live and television audiences.

“Ladies and gentlemen, at this time we ask that you please rise and remove your hats as Robertsdale High School Junior ROTC presents our nation’s colors,” said the PA announcer.

The team stood, stoic as country music singer, Trace Atkins sang the National Anthem. The junior cadets are always proud to stand and present our nation’s colors and Sunday was about as big a stage as you can get. Never mind that the network showed on the screen they were from Robertson instead of Robertsdale. The team was focused on the task at hand, and they had problems of their own to overcome.

“We were supposed to receive a que for us to march off the field and that que never came so we stood there for a few minutes and then finally, we just had to take initiative and just walk off,” explained team leader and Robertsdale High School senior, Ashlynn Simmons.

What seemed like minutes to Simmons was only about 30 seconds and then she took action. It’s just what she and her fellow cadets train for every day. The experience of performing in front of 150,000 people and a TV audience was one they’ll never forget.

“As soon as I saw the people in the stands, I couldn’t breathe, but then I immediately knew how to control,” said team member, Victoria Burkhart. “I really wasn’t focused on the people in the stands. I was focused on what needed to get done.”

“Definitely an honor. I will say that,” added Gavin Brannon. “It was an honor being there and the fact that we got chosen by NASCAR themselves is pretty amazing.”

So how did the team get selected by NASCAR? Folks take note when you have one of the top Navy JROTC programs in the region and have won national recognition in a variety of disciplines.

“About a year ago we got a call and were asked if we’d like to come to Talladega and do the Color Guard there and so it took about five minutes to say yes to that call,” recalled Sr. Naval Science Instructor, Frank Starr.

The Talladega race was cancelled because of rain, but the team made such an impression in pre-race, they were immediately invited to present colors at the Daytona 500. Every member got something positive from the experience.

“Confidence,” Burkhart quickly stated. Brannon added, “Dedication, most definitely.”

Team leader, Simmons shared Burkhart’s view. “Confidence. It was definitely a little bit of an ego boost, being able to go out there and do that,” she said.

So, what’s next for the members of the Robertsdale HS JROTC program? The squad is 150 students strong and there are many other competitive activities. Shooting and robotics competitions are coming up just in the next few weeks.