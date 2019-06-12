ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) -- A Baldwin County man made an uncommon escape from jail Wednesday, climbing over a razor wire fence and stealing two vehicles before being captured following a police chase.
Police say 29-year-old Christian Zachary Gibson faces several felony charges, and was only facing misdemeanor charges in Robertsdale prior to his midday escape. After scaling the razor wire fence, surveillance video captured a shirtless Gibson casually approach the nearby RV's Unlimited, where he stole a four-wheeler and drove off. Loxley police say Gibson ditched the four-wheeler for a car shortly after in the Lakeland subdivision, a car he allegedly stole from a former friend.
Several police agencies chased Gibson down, capturing him on County Road 49 near Highway 104 in Silverhill. Gibson was taken to North Baldwin Infirmary to get treated for a police K-9 bite. He will be taken to the Baldwin County Jail once his is released from the hospital.
Robertsdale police say Gibson was facing charges of an expired tag, drug paraphernalia, and resisting arrest prior to his escape.
"Just to go through these extremes, is very unusual," Lt. Rex Bishop said. “It’s definitely a desperate attempt, it’s definitely hazardous when you start climbing over razor wire and it doesn’t make any sense when you’re only, at the most, facing some misdemeanor traffic charges.”
The Baldwin County Sheriff's Office, Robertsdale Police, and the U.S. Marshals Service were involved in the pursuit.
