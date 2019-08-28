A 44-year-old Baldwin County man was arrested after a joint investigation into alleged sexual contact between him and a victim under the age of 12.
Officials say William Anthony Grace of Robertsdale allegedly had sexual contact with a child under the age of 12. They say the crimes occurred in the Fairhope area.
The investigation was conducted by the Alabama Department of Human Resources and the Baldwin County Sheriff's office.
According to authorities, Grace was charged and pled to sexual abuse 1st in 2011 and was sentenced to the Alabama Department of Corrections for a term of 10 years.
Grace is a registered sex offender in the state of Alabama.
