ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Robertsdale Police Department has released the names of the crash victims in last week's deadly wreck at U.S. 90 and Baldwin County Road 85.
Two people were killed and several others injured in the crash involving a Jeep Wrangler and a Toyota Highlander.
Police identified the victims who died as 15-year-old Dezmon San-Juan Minter of Loxley, who died at the scene, and 16-year-old Robert Brady Sellers who was pronounced dead at the hospital.
They were passengers in the Jeep.
Also in the Jeep were Corey Reed Clem, 16, of Robertsdale, who was treated and released, Rafael Houston Nunez, 16, of Robertsdale, listed in stable condition, and Austin Chase Langham, 16, of Robertsdale, who is in a coma.
The name of the driver of the Jeep has not yet been released because the driver is a minor and the investigation is ongoing, police said.
The driver of the Toyota, 27-year-old Taylor Marie Langlinais Baxter, of Robertsdale, is in stable condition.
Police say the case will be reviewed by a Baldwin County grand jury.
